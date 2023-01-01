Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Camry

128,037 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

LE Camry/Bluetooth/All Power

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Camry

LE Camry/Bluetooth/All Power

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,037KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9935564
  • Stock #: 6924
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK8HU746883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6924
  • Mileage 128,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic, Air-conditioning, Bluetooth, Power Locks, Windows, Backup Camera and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2018 2019 2020 Hatch Chevrolet Optra Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta Honda Fit Honda Civic Nissan Sentra Altima Accord Camry model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

2017 Toyota Camry LE...
 128,037 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 94,190 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Sienna C...
 98,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory