The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2017 Toyota Corolla
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
58,199KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Listing ID: 10121922
Stock #: 953929AP
Vehicle Details
Exterior Colour Dark Blue
Interior Colour Black
Body Style Sedan
Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
Engine 4-cylinder
Mileage 58,199 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4