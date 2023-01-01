Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

58,199 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

SE

Location

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,199KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121922
  • Stock #: 953929AP

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,199 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

