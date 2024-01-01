$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Toyota Corolla
No Accident Sunroof Lane Assist Heated Seats
2017 Toyota Corolla
No Accident Sunroof Lane Assist Heated Seats
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
114,265KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE7HC790562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13865FA
- Mileage 114,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Assist, Radar Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The new 2017 Toyota Corolla blends high tech with high style while also still maintaining Toyota's legendary reliability. This 2017 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The new 2017 Toyota Corolla features a restyled front end and an updated premium interior that blends high tech with high style. Inside the premium yet versatile interior, you are surrounded by soothing materials and smart finishes as well as legroom to spare. The greatest Corolla ever offers standard cutting edge safety innovations, dynamic handling, and remarkable fuel efficiency to ensure that every ride is as memorable as the last. This sedan has 114,265 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. The newest model of the historically famous Corolla, the 2017 Toyota Corolla LE is simply outstanding thanks to the multiple options and features fitted as standard. Options include 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, Siri Eyes Free feature, automatic air conditioning, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, power windows front and rear, power heated side mirrors, comfortable premium fabric heated front bucket seats, LED headlamps and running lights, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warnings.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Sunroof
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Windshield wiper deicer
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
80 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
