2017 Toyota Corolla

123,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

LE

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6547125
  • Stock #: 5267
  • VIN: 2t1burhe6hc920587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 4 CYL., 1.8 LT., EXCELLENT CONDITION , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , a/c., cd., bluetooth , keyless entry , tilt steering , cruise , and more . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED "  taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewhels@rogers.com....www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

