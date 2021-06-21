Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

36,890 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

LE Camera/Heated Seats/Lane&Collsion Detection&GPS*

Used
  • Listing ID: 7431065
  • Stock #: 6270
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXHC880940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6270
  • Mileage 36,890 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT
HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU -LOW KM- LE MODEL, Automatic, Backup Camera,
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, All Power Options, Air conditioning Power
Lock Power Windows, and more One Owner Direct from Toyota Canada.
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available
*WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium
is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality
per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with
the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles.
No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only.











We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high
speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo,
steam wash and odour removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our
customer for life.  TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2019 2015
2016 Honda Civic Toyota Yaris Camry Subaru Impreza Legacy  VW Jetta VW
Golf  Honda Accord
Mazda3 .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

