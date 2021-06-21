2017 Toyota Corolla

$14,998 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 8 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7431065

7431065 Stock #: 6270

6270 VIN: 2T1BURHEXHC880940

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,890 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera

