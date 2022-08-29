Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

63,389 KM

Details Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

LE

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

63,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9320092
  • Stock #: 31452AA
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0HC876294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31452AA
  • Mileage 63,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

