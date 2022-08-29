$22,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2017 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
63,389KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9320092
- Stock #: 31452AA
- VIN: 2T1BURHE0HC876294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,389 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
