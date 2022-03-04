$36,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2017 Toyota Highlander
2017 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
114,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8556647
- Stock #: 417061AP
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH4HS417061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 417061AP
- Mileage 114,567 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4