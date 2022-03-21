Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

45,901 KM

$42,500

+ tax & licensing
$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

Limited - Leather - Navigation - Sunroof

2017 Toyota Highlander

Limited - Leather - Navigation - Sunroof

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

45,901KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8922106
  Stock #: P22MA438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # P22MA438
  Mileage 45,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Our inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Power Antenna
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Honda

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

