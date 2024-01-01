Menu
2017 TOYOTA PRIUS C HYBRID WITH ONLY 89K!! ECO-MODE! EV MODE! ALL 4 EXTRA WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS! FUEL EFFICENT! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 416-505-3554 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

2017 Toyota Prius

89,000 KM

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

VIN JTDKDTB38H1596048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA PRIUS C HYBRID WITH ONLY 89K!! ECO-MODE! EV MODE! ALL 4 EXTRA WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS! FUEL EFFICENT! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 416-505-3554 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Instrument Panel Bin
Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Rear splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Tires: P175/65R15
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
36 L Fuel Tank

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Dashboard Storage
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Regenerative Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Engine:1.5L Atkinson Cycle -inc: exhaust heat recovery system
Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence ( VVT?-i)
EV mode and ECO mode

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554

