$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Prius
Touring
2017 Toyota Prius
Touring
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,257 KM
Vehicle Description
Warranty & Financing Available | Exceptional Value | Classy, Efficient & Reliable
Looking for a fuel-efficient, high-value hybrid that delivers both style and savings? This 2017 Toyota Prius Touring Hybrid offers class-leading fuel economy, Toyota's renowned reliability, and an upscale touring trim — all at an unbeatable price!✅ Vehicle Details:
Price: $15,999 + TAX / LICENCING
Mileage: 151,257 km
Year/Make/Model: 2017 Toyota Prius Touring Hybrid
Fuel Type: Hybrid – Save big at the pump
Transmission: Automatic
Class: Midsize Hatchback – Perfect for city and highway driving
Value: Priced to sell fast with premium features included
Warranty Available – Drive with peace of mind
Financing Available – All credit types welcome
Premium Touring Trim – Enhanced styling, comfort, and performance
Loaded with Features – Navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth & more
Smooth Ride & Spacious Interior – Comfort for you and your passengers
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
🏢 Dealer: Mississauga Auto Group
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Proudly serving Mississauga and the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198