<h3 data-start=123 data-end=190>🌟 2017 Toyota Prius Touring Hybrid – $15,999 + TAX / LICENSING | 151,257 km 🌟</h3><p data-start=191 data-end=276><strong data-start=191 data-end=276>Warranty & Financing Available | Exceptional Value | Classy, Efficient & Reliable</strong></p><p data-start=278 data-end=537>Looking for a <strong data-start=292 data-end=329>fuel-efficient, high-value hybrid</strong> that delivers both style and savings? This <strong data-start=373 data-end=409>2017 Toyota Prius Touring Hybrid</strong> offers <strong data-start=417 data-end=447>class-leading fuel economy</strong>, Toyotas renowned reliability, and an upscale touring trim — all at an unbeatable price!</p><hr data-start=539 data-end=542 /><h4 data-start=544 data-end=571>✅ <strong data-start=551 data-end=571>Vehicle Details:</strong></h4><ul data-start=572 data-end=899><li data-start=572 data-end=594><p data-start=574 data-end=594><strong data-start=574 data-end=584>Price:</strong> $15,999 + TAX / LICENCING</p></li><li data-start=595 data-end=622><p data-start=597 data-end=622><strong data-start=597 data-end=609>Mileage:</strong> 151,257 km</p></li><li data-start=623 data-end=680><p data-start=625 data-end=680><strong data-start=625 data-end=645>Year/Make/Model:</strong> 2017 Toyota Prius Touring Hybrid</p></li><li data-start=681 data-end=729><p data-start=683 data-end=729><strong data-start=683 data-end=697>Fuel Type:</strong> Hybrid – Save big at the pump</p></li><li data-start=730 data-end=761><p data-start=732 data-end=761><strong data-start=732 data-end=749>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</p></li><li data-start=762 data-end=833><p data-start=764 data-end=833><strong data-start=764 data-end=774>Class:</strong> Midsize Hatchback – Perfect for city and highway driving</p></li><li data-start=834 data-end=899><p data-start=836 data-end=899><strong data-start=836 data-end=846>Value:</strong> Priced to sell fast with premium features included</p></li></ul><hr data-start=901 data-end=904 /><h4 data-start=906 data-end=927>🔧 <strong data-start=914 data-end=927>Includes:</strong></h4><ul data-start=928 data-end=1263><li data-start=928 data-end=981><p data-start=930 data-end=981><strong data-start=930 data-end=952>Warranty Available</strong> – Drive with peace of mind</p></li><li data-start=982 data-end=1036><p data-start=984 data-end=1036><strong data-start=984 data-end=1007>Financing Available</strong> – All credit types welcome</p></li><li data-start=1037 data-end=1110><p data-start=1039 data-end=1110><strong data-start=1039 data-end=1063>Premium Touring Trim</strong> – Enhanced styling, comfort, and performance</p></li><li data-start=1111 data-end=1185><p data-start=1113 data-end=1185><strong data-start=1113 data-end=1137>Loaded with Features</strong> – Navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth & more</p></li><li data-start=1186 data-end=1263><p data-start=1188 data-end=1263><strong data-start=1188 data-end=1223>Smooth Ride & Spacious Interior</strong> – Comfort for you and your passengers</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1265 data-end=1268 /><p data-start=1270 data-end=1484>📞 <strong data-start=1273 data-end=1286>Call Now:</strong> (905) 808-1198<br data-start=1301 data-end=1304 />📍 <strong data-start=1307 data-end=1320>Visit Us:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1<br data-start=1382 data-end=1385 />🏢 <strong data-start=1388 data-end=1399>Dealer:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br data-start=1422 data-end=1425 />🕘 <strong data-start=1428 data-end=1484>Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</strong></p><p data-start=1486 data-end=1665>🔥 <strong data-start=1489 data-end=1569>Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group!</strong> 🔥<br data-start=1572 data-end=1575 /><strong data-start=1575 data-end=1665>Proudly serving Mississauga and the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.</strong></p>

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Toyota Prius