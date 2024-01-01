$16,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
Sale
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3BFREV9HW566343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
(647) 685-3345
$16,999+HST/LICENSING
Carfax Available
2017 Toyota RAV 4 AWD LE
192,000KM
2 Year Extended Warranty Available
*Price Includes 6 Month Extended Warranty*
Vehicle Options:•Keyless Entry
•Backup Camera
•Bluetooth
•Lane Departure Warning
•Lane Keeping Assist
•Heated Seats
•Air Conditioning
•Two Sets of Keys
•Power Windows
•Power Locks
Excellent Condition.
Service History Available
✅️ Rust Proofing Available
+ Synthetic Oil & Filter Changed
+ New Brake Pads & Rotors ✅️
+ New Tires Included ✅️
Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:
When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.”
(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors
www.komfortmotors.com/vehicle
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Komfort Motors
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 197,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 192,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX 126,009 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
Email Komfort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2017 Toyota RAV4