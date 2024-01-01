Menu
<!-- TEMPLATE(3104) START --> <div>(647) 685-3345</div> <div>$16,999+HST/LICENSING</div> <div> </div> <div>Carfax Available</div> <div> </div> <div>2017 Toyota RAV 4 AWD LE</div> <div>192,000KM</div> <div> </div> <div>2 Year Extended Warranty Available</div> <div>*Price Includes 6 Month Extended Warranty*</div> <div> </div> <div>Vehicle Options:</div><div>•Keyless Entry</div> <div>•Backup Camera</div> <div>•Bluetooth</div> <div>•Lane Departure Warning</div> <div>•Lane Keeping Assist</div> <div>•Heated Seats</div> <div>•Air Conditioning</div> <div>•Two Sets of Keys</div> <div>•Power Windows</div> <div>•Power Locks</div> <div> </div> <div>Excellent Condition.</div> <div> </div> <div>Service History Available</div> <div> </div> <div>✅️ Rust Proofing Available</div> <div> </div> <div>+ Synthetic Oil & Filter Changed </div> <div> </div> <div>+ New Brake Pads & Rotors ✅️ </div> <div> </div> <div>+ New Tires Included ✅️</div> <div> </div> <div>Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:</div> <div>When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.”</div> <div> </div> <div>(647)685-3345</div> <div>John Taraboulsi</div> <div>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5</div> <div>Mississauga, ON</div> <div>Komfort Motors  </div> <div>www.komfortmotors.com/vehicle</div> <!-- TEMPLATE(3104) END -->

2017 Toyota RAV4

192,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV9HW566343

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2017 Toyota RAV4