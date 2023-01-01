$22,998+ tax & licensing
905-290-1319
2017 Toyota Sienna
LE 7-Passenger Camera/Bluetooth
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$22,998
- Listing ID: 10638531
- Stock #: 7105
- VIN: 5TDZZ3DC6HS864018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,807 KM
Vehicle Description
LE, 7-Passenger, Alloys, Backup Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, ECO, USB Input, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control and More. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2016 2015 2018 Toyota Venza Honda Cr-V Subaru Forester Lincoln MKX ACURA MDX Acura RDX Mercedes ML350 Mercedes GLK350 BMW X5 X3 BUICK ENCLAVE FORD EXPLORER FORD ESCAPE LEXUS RX350 AUDI Q7 Q5 INFINITI EX FX JX model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more detail. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
