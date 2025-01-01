$34,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road Navigation Heated Seats Radar Cruise Push Button Start
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road Navigation Heated Seats Radar Cruise Push Button Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,723KM
VIN 5TFSZ5AN4HX058122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17171
- Mileage 114,723 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Navigation, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate, Heated Mirrors, Radar Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors, located at 1436 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2, Canada, is your premier retailer of Preowned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors in Kitchener, ON treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The interior has been carefully designed to help you get the most out of every journey. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This 4X4 pickup has 114,723 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Driver Seat
Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...
Seating
Cloth Seats
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AM / FM / CD Player
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2017 Toyota Tacoma