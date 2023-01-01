Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tundra

215,995 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

CREW MAX PALTINUM TRIPLE BLACK

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tundra

CREW MAX PALTINUM TRIPLE BLACK

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
215,995KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10344519
  • Stock #: 13924T
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F18HX609950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13924T
  • Mileage 215,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Spec Top Of The Range For Buyers Who Wants To Be On Crewmax Platinum Edition Range, Triple Black Leathe Interior, Vetilated Power Seats And Big Sony Sound System, Sunroof, Factory Navigation, Huge Cab Loaded With So Much Enjoyable Technology And Comfort Features, BigTowing Capability, Up Scale Your Driver & Lead The Road With The Most Reliable Truck On The Road.

Local Ontario Truck Since New With No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Copy Of The First Page Of The History Report Will Attached With This Add Pictures, Local Toyota Store Trade-In.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

2014 Toyota Tacoma S...
 290,608 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 113,219 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SLT BI...
 218,076 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory