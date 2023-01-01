$35,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2017 Toyota Tundra
CREW MAX PALTINUM TRIPLE BLACK
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10344519
- Stock #: 13924T
- VIN: 5TFAY5F18HX609950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13924T
- Mileage 215,995 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Spec Top Of The Range For Buyers Who Wants To Be On Crewmax Platinum Edition Range, Triple Black Leathe Interior, Vetilated Power Seats And Big Sony Sound System, Sunroof, Factory Navigation, Huge Cab Loaded With So Much Enjoyable Technology And Comfort Features, BigTowing Capability, Up Scale Your Driver & Lead The Road With The Most Reliable Truck On The Road.
Local Ontario Truck Since New With No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Copy Of The First Page Of The History Report Will Attached With This Add Pictures, Local Toyota Store Trade-In.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.