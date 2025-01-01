2017 Toyota Tundra

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>ONE MATURE SNOWBIRD OWNERSHIP SINCE DAY ONE ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ).</span></p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN CREWMAX PLATINUM 1794 EDITION, TOP LUXURY BRAND AND OPTIONS, TOYOTA BUILT TO LAST, FULLY EQUIPPED TRUCK INCLUDING STATE OF THE ART INTERIOR, BEAUTIFUL CRYSTAL METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER ORANGE VENTILATED LEATHER INTERIOR, HIGH- END STAINLESS STEEL DIMAONDBACK TONNEAU COVER.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE </strong></p>

2017 Toyota Tundra

174,102 KM

Details Description Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX 1794 PLATINUM EDITION

Watch This Vehicle
12064552

2017 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX 1794 PLATINUM EDITION

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1736084998
  2. 1736085016
  3. 1736085045
  4. 1736085046
  5. 1736085045
  6. 1736085046
  7. 1736085046
  8. 1736085093
  9. 1736085092
  10. 1736085091
  11. 1736085092
  12. 1736085089
  13. 1736085092
  14. 1736085092
  15. 1736085093
  16. 1736085092
  17. 1736085127
  18. 1736085127
  19. 1736085127
  20. 1736085128
  21. 1736085127
  22. 1736085127
  23. 1736085127
  24. 1736085128
  25. 1736085128
  26. 1736085127
  27. 1736085174
  28. 1736085174
  29. 1736085174
  30. 1736085175
  31. 1736085174
  32. 1736085175
  33. 1736085174
  34. 1736085174
  35. 1736085175
  36. 1736085175
  37. 1736085174
  38. 1736085174
  39. 1736085174
  40. 1736085175
  41. 1736085225
  42. 1736085225
  43. 1736085224
  44. 1736085225
  45. 1736085223
  46. 1736085225
  47. 1736085225
  48. 1736085225
  49. 1736085280
  50. 1736085281
  51. 1736085280
  52. 1736085279
  53. 1736085281
  54. 1736085281
  55. 1736085280
  56. 1736085281
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,102KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TFAY5F17HX645547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Metallic Brown
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14257-T
  • Mileage 174,102 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE MATURE SNOWBIRD OWNERSHIP SINCE DAY ONE ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ).

EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN CREWMAX PLATINUM 1794 EDITION, TOP LUXURY BRAND AND OPTIONS, TOYOTA BUILT TO LAST, FULLY EQUIPPED TRUCK INCLUDING STATE OF THE ART INTERIOR, BEAUTIFUL CRYSTAL METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER ORANGE VENTILATED LEATHER INTERIOR, HIGH- END STAINLESS STEEL DIMAONDBACK TONNEAU COVER.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5-TRD Sport Premium 6 Speed Manual 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5-TRD Sport Premium 6 Speed Manual 4WD 145,953 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LS 6.6. Ft Box for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LS 6.6. Ft Box 93,747 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Z71 6.5 Foot Box for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Z71 6.5 Foot Box 173,703 KM $25,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tundra