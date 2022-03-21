Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tundra

147,093 KM

Details Description Features

$35,454

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,454

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 8693642
  2. 8693642
  3. 8693642
  4. 8693642
  5. 8693642
  6. 8693642
  7. 8693642
  8. 8693642
  9. 8693642
  10. 8693642
  11. 8693642
  12. 8693642
  13. 8693642
  14. 8693642
  15. 8693642
  16. 8693642
  17. 8693642
  18. 8693642
  19. 8693642
  20. 8693642
  21. 8693642
  22. 8693642
  23. 8693642
  24. 8693642
Contact Seller

$35,454

+ taxes & licensing

147,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8693642
  • Stock #: 221186A
  • VIN: 5TFCY5F18HX020874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,093 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''. All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint Application
Base Package w/No Options
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 38,171 KM
$42,588 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX
 38,325 KM
$34,788 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 SLT
 104,556 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory