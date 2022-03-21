Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Golf

79,647 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

  1. 8730242
  2. 8730242
  3. 8730242
  4. 8730242
  5. 8730242
  6. 8730242
  7. 8730242
  8. 8730242
  9. 8730242
  10. 8730242
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8730242
  • Stock #: 170769AP
  • VIN: WVWVF7AU2HW170769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,647 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 79,647 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX
 33,061 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota C-HR Lim...
 36,778 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

Call Dealer

866-241-XXXX

(click to show)

866-241-9066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory