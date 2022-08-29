Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Golf

73,453 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R Base |No Accidents | AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R Base |No Accidents | AWD

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,453KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9220990
  • Stock #: CS777
  • VIN: WVWWF7AU4HW175699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lapiz Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS777
  • Mileage 73,453 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Golf R Base |No Accidents | AWD, with a 2.0L TSI engine, features a 6-Speed Manual transmission, and generates 7.7 highway/10.9 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 73453 kilometers! Volkswagen Golf R Base |No Accidents | AWD Options: This Volkswagen Golf R Base |No Accidents | AWD offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Volkswagen Golf R Base |No Accidents | AWD at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9. Cash Purchases subject to $3000 premium*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Smart Device Integration
Sport Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Immobilizer III Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
HD Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Fender Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers plus subwoofer
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Active suspension
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
M/T
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior parking camera rear
Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces
4.24 Axle Ratio
RADIO: DISCOVER MEDIA W/SATELLITE NAVIGATION
Engine: 2.0L TSI
Requires Subscription
Tires: 19" Summer Performance
Unique R Design Top Sport Heated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's seat
Fender Premium Audio System
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Unique R Design Top Sport Heated Front Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Wheels: 19" Cadiz Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Squad Ltd.

2023 Chevrolet Corve...
 44 KM
$139,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 4,482 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus RX RX 350...
 33,029 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic

Email Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

Call Dealer

905-366-XXXX

(click to show)

905-366-0123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory