2017 Volkswagen Jetta

80,297 KM

$12,488

+ tax & licensing
Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Trendline Auto/Camera/Bluetooth&GPS*

Location

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Certified

80,297KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6703184
  • Stock #: 6150
  • VIN: 3VW2B7AJ2HM251484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6150
  • Mileage 80,297 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT
HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU Automatic Trendline+ Backup Camera, Bluetooth and
Bluetooth Audio,
Heated Seats, All Power Options, Air conditioning Power Lock Power
Windows, and more One Owner Direct from Volkswagen Canada
*CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE
AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as low as @5.99% OAC price/payment
plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and
surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a
UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history
report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months
interest accrues during this period, financing from 5.99%, terms up to
84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for 12 months OAC
at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are
subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing
only. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which
will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes,
undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection
(incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed
buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION
AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2014 2018 2015
2017 BMW 328i VW Sportline Highline Jetta VW Golf Honda Civic Toyota
Corolla Toyota Camry Honda Civic Honda Accord Mazda3 . Test drive
rewards are only applicable upon vehicle pick up.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Email Autotech Emporium

905-290-XXXX

Text: 289-203-9541
