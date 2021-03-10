2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified

Listing ID: 6703184

6703184 Stock #: 6150

6150 VIN: 3VW2B7AJ2HM251484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,297 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera

