2017 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
905-290-1319
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
+ taxes & licensing
*905-290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT
HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU Automatic Trendline+ Backup Camera, Bluetooth and
Bluetooth Audio,
Heated Seats, All Power Options, Air conditioning Power Lock Power
Windows, and more One Owner Direct from Volkswagen Canada
*CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE
AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as low as @5.99% OAC price/payment
plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and
surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a
UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history
report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months
interest accrues during this period, financing from 5.99%, terms up to
84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for 12 months OAC
at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are
subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing
only. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which
will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes,
undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection
(incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed
buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION
AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2014 2018 2015
2017 BMW 328i VW Sportline Highline Jetta VW Golf Honda Civic Toyota
Corolla Toyota Camry Honda Civic Honda Accord Mazda3 . Test drive
rewards are only applicable upon vehicle pick up.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7