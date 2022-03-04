Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

92,121 KM

Details Features

0

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Trendline+

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Trendline+

Location

The Humberview Group

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-1098

  1. 8458683
  2. 8458683
  3. 8458683
  4. 8458683
  5. 8458683
  6. 8458683
  7. 8458683
  8. 8458683
  9. 8458683
Contact Seller

0

+ taxes & licensing

92,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8458683
  • Stock #: 7238P
  • VIN: 3VW167AJ6HM357238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7238P
  • Mileage 92,121 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 41,431 KM
$26,488 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus Hatc...
 143,765 KM
0 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 79,867 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Mississauga Kia

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

Call Dealer

877-637-XXXX

(click to show)

877-637-1098

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory