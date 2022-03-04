0+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Trendline+
+ taxes & licensing
92,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8458683
- Stock #: 7238P
- VIN: 3VW167AJ6HM357238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
