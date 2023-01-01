Menu
2017 Volkswagen Passat

124,354 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2017 Volkswagen Passat

2017 Volkswagen Passat

1.8 TSI Trendline+ BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL

2017 Volkswagen Passat

1.8 TSI Trendline+ BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

124,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10435725
  Stock #: MTA1089

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,354 KM

Experience elegance and innovation on the road with the refined 2017 Volkswagen Passat 1.8 TSI Trendline+.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM/HD radio, CD player, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2017 Volkswagen Passat 1.8 TSI Trendline+will bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer
Compass

6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

