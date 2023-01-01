2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 6 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9455593

9455593 Stock #: 11921F

11921F VIN: WVGLV7AX2HK036951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11921F

Mileage 105,650 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Compass Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 9 SPEAKERS digital signal processor Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio 400w Regular Amplifier Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.45 Axle Ratio 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection 64 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs) Full-Time All-Wheel 521.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Premium audio system Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Programmable Aero-Composite High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: seatback pockets, 12-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and memory and 8-way manually adjustable front passenger seat w/fold flat function

