$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
Wolfsburg Edition Dynaudio Navi Panoramic Roof
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
Wolfsburg Edition Dynaudio Navi Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
89,961KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVGRF7BP5HD000410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12839A2
- Mileage 89,961 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Dynaudio, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Heated & Cooled Seats, Rear Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Blindspot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
If you appreciate a well-crafted cabin and lots of convenience and luxury features, youll surely enjoy the Touareg, says Edmunds.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Classy design inside and out provides a feeling of luxury for the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg. At the same time, this SUV is fun to drive with easy handling around curves and turns along with a high towing capacity. Loaded with numerous standard features, youll be prepared to take any journey in style.This SUV has 89,961 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Touareg's trim level is Wolfsburg Edition. Travel in style in the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg Edition with the RNS 850 system, which includes Bluetooth to connect with family and friends as well as a touchscreen and navigation. Listen to your favourite music on a road trip with the Dynaudio Confidence, which includes 12 speakers. Additional features include Bluetooth connectivity, heated and ventilated front seats with 14-way power adjustable driver seat and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
If you appreciate a well-crafted cabin and lots of convenience and luxury features, youll surely enjoy the Touareg, says Edmunds.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Classy design inside and out provides a feeling of luxury for the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg. At the same time, this SUV is fun to drive with easy handling around curves and turns along with a high towing capacity. Loaded with numerous standard features, youll be prepared to take any journey in style.This SUV has 89,961 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Touareg's trim level is Wolfsburg Edition. Travel in style in the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg Edition with the RNS 850 system, which includes Bluetooth to connect with family and friends as well as a touchscreen and navigation. Listen to your favourite music on a road trip with the Dynaudio Confidence, which includes 12 speakers. Additional features include Bluetooth connectivity, heated and ventilated front seats with 14-way power adjustable driver seat and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Assist Lane Departure Warning
Side Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Heated/Ventilated Front Comfort Seats -inc: seatback pockets, 14-way power driver seat including power lumbar support and memory function and 8-way power front passenger seat including manual lumbar support
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
TIRES: 20" AS
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Dynaudio Confidence 620-watt Digital Sound Package -inc: 12 Speakers
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Regular Ride Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
100 L Fuel Tank
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
3.70 Axle Ratio
95-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 2,800 kgs (6,173 lbs)
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 3.6L FSI
Full-Time All-Wheel
562.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
Power Tilt Wheel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus No Accident White Leather Autopilot 31,024 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series 528i 360CAM Navigation Sunroof Blindspot 146,187 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Limited No Accident Beats Panoramic Roof Navi 33,033 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2017 Volkswagen Touareg