2018 Acura ILX

54,975 KM

Details Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

PREMIUM

Location

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

54,975KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9011767
  • Stock #: 31378L
  • VIN: 19UDE2F78JA800321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,975 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

