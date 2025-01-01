$14,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Acura TLX
SH-AWD A-Spec Loaded | Leather/Sunroof/Navi
2018 Acura TLX
SH-AWD A-Spec Loaded | Leather/Sunroof/Navi
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 19UUB3F65JA801662
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7489
- Mileage 199,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SH-AWD A SPEC AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Push Start | Heated Front and Rear Seats | Heated Steering | Remote Start | Lane Departure | Adaptive Cruise | Carplay + Android Auto | Forward Safety Warning | Dual Climate Control | Power Tailgate | Telescopic Steering | and more
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! VEHICLE HAS REBUILT TITLE FROM 2020** REPAIRED
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2018 2019 2022 2021 NX RX TX Toyota Rav4 Highlander Acura RLX ILX ACCORD BMW 330 340 Audi A3 A5 Mercedes GLA GLC C300 Volkswagen Passat
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! VEHICLE HAS REBUILT TITLE FROM 2020** REPAIRED
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2018 2019 2022 2021 NX RX TX Toyota Rav4 Highlander Acura RLX ILX ACCORD BMW 330 340 Audi A3 A5 Mercedes GLA GLC C300 Volkswagen Passat
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate / LOADED / Leather / Sunroof 37,854 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium SL 4x4 / LOADED / Leather / Sunroof / 7 Pass 125,860 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC / Htd Seats / Rev Cam / Dual Climate 136,550 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2018 Acura TLX