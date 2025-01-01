Menu
2018 Acura TLX

199,000 KM

Details Description

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura TLX

SH-AWD A-Spec Loaded | Leather/Sunroof/Navi

12222093

2018 Acura TLX

SH-AWD A-Spec Loaded | Leather/Sunroof/Navi

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,000KM
VIN 19UUB3F65JA801662

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7489
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SH-AWD A SPEC AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Push Start | Heated Front and Rear Seats | Heated Steering | Remote Start | Lane Departure | Adaptive Cruise | Carplay + Android Auto | Forward Safety Warning | Dual Climate Control | Power Tailgate | Telescopic Steering | and more
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! VEHICLE HAS REBUILT TITLE FROM 2020** REPAIRED

*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2018 2019 2022 2021 NX RX TX Toyota Rav4 Highlander Acura RLX ILX ACCORD BMW 330 340 Audi A3 A5 Mercedes GLA GLC C300 Volkswagen Passat


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2018 Acura TLX