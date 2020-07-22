2018 Acura TLX

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof

