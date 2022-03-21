Menu
2018 Acura TLX

50,025 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

2018 Acura TLX

2018 Acura TLX

Technology Pkg - Leather - Navigation - Sunroof

2018 Acura TLX

Technology Pkg - Leather - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,025KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8922088
  • Stock #: P22MA436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Our inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Precision Honda

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

