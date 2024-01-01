Menu
Account
Sign In
SPORT|NAVI|REAR CAM|PANOROOF & LOTS MORE **Price does not include tax or licensing*- With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY. CALL TODAY!!!

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

67,672 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

ti SPORT|NAVI|REAR CAM|PANOROOF & MORE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

ti SPORT|NAVI|REAR CAM|PANOROOF & MORE

Location

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

  1. 11059337
  2. 11059337
  3. 11059337
  4. 11059337
  5. 11059337
  6. 11059337
  7. 11059337
  8. 11059337
  9. 11059337
  10. 11059337
  11. 11059337
  12. 11059337
  13. 11059337
  14. 11059337
  15. 11059337
  16. 11059337
  17. 11059337
  18. 11059337
  19. 11059337
  20. 11059337
  21. 11059337
  22. 11059337
  23. 11059337
  24. 11059337
  25. 11059337
  26. 11059337
  27. 11059337
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,672KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZASFAKNN5J7C01139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W4135A
  • Mileage 67,672 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT|NAVI|REAR CAM|PANOROOF & LOTS MORE **Price does not include tax or licensing*- With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY. CALL TODAY!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Price Canada

Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio ti SPORT|NAVI|REAR CAM|PANOROOF & MORE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio ti SPORT|NAVI|REAR CAM|PANOROOF & MORE 67,672 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Special Edition Premier PANOROOF|LEATHER|REAR CAM for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Special Edition Premier PANOROOF|LEATHER|REAR CAM 121,805 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus LEATHER|REAR CAM|ALLOYS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus LEATHER|REAR CAM|ALLOYS 115,757 KM $21,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Price Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Price Canada

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

Call Dealer

647-824-XXXX

(click to show)

647-824-3439

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Price Canada

647-824-3439

Contact Seller
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio