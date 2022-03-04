Menu
2018 Aston Martin DB

16,890 KM

V12 Coupe

V12 Coupe

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,890KM
Used
  • Stock #: 03598
  • VIN: scfrmfav5jgl03598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,890 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 ASTON MARTIN DB11


Under the hood lies a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo,a 5.2-litre V12 with 600 ponies and 516 lb·ft of torque. It comes with a rear-wheel drivetrain and an eight-speed automatic transmission.


HST and Licensing will be extra**


FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 3.99% O.A.C


WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.


PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!


LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 


APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!


AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

