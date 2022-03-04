2018 Aston Martin DB

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 8 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8578844

8578844 Stock #: 03598

03598 VIN: scfrmfav5jgl03598

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 12-cylinder

Stock # 03598

Mileage 16,890 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer tilt steering Navigation System Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.