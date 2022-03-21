$39,700+ tax & licensing
905-670-3738
2018 Audi A4
TECHNIK NO ACCIDENT 360CAM CARPLAY BLINDSPOT AMBIENT LIGHT
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$39,700
- Listing ID: 8789915
- Stock #: 11456
- VIN: WAUCNAF45JA132002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,755 KM
Vehicle Description
AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION, BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO
MOONROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING, MEMORY SEATS
DRIVERS ASSIST- PARKING AID, SURROUND-VIEW CAMERA, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, TRAFFIC JAM ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL, DISTANCE WARNING
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, the certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
