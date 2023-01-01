Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

104,498 KM

Details Description Features

$29,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,870

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Komfort

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Komfort

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 10407132
  2. 10407132
  3. 10407132
  4. 10407132
  5. 10407132
  6. 10407132
  7. 10407132
  8. 10407132
  9. 10407132
  10. 10407132
  11. 10407132
  12. 10407132
  13. 10407132
  14. 10407132
  15. 10407132
  16. 10407132
  17. 10407132
  18. 10407132
  19. 10407132
  20. 10407132
  21. 10407132
  22. 10407132
  23. 10407132
  24. 10407132
  25. 10407132
  26. 10407132
  27. 10407132
  28. 10407132
  29. 10407132
  30. 10407132
Contact Seller

$29,870

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10407132
  • Stock #: 102672
  • VIN: wauancf55ja102672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 102672
  • Mileage 104,498 KM

Vehicle Description


2018 AUDI A5 KOMFORT


The A5 Sportback's standard 248-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine mated to an seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and Quattro all-wheel drive make for a winning formula in both efficiency and performance.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2021 Ford Bronco Base
 14,921 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit 25...
 72,149 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Jett...
 90 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory