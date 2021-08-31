Menu
2018 Audi A7

16,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,968

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

16,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8033710
  • Stock #: 053594
  • VIN: WAU23AFC9JN053594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistant Package, Front License Plate Holder, Black Headliner, Matte Brushed Aluminum, Inlay, Head Up Display, 20inch 5-Spoke W-Design Alloy Wheel (Contrasting Black Finish) w/ 265/35 R20 Performance Tires. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

