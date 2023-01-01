$27,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q3
SUV No Accident Panoroof Cruise Heated Seats Blindspot
76,820KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This Audi Q3 is a compact luxury crossover with the ride comfort, easy maneuverability, and flexible cabin you seek. This 2018 Audi Q3 is for sale today in Mississauga.
This Audi Q3 is the perfect fit for your city lifestyle - big enough for you and your gear to get into easily, yet the right size for an everyday drive. While the dimensions of the Q3 are tailored to its natural habitat of crowded cities, the adventurous spirit of this vehicle can hardly be contained. Perfectly balanced and elegantly designed, this Q3 rewards city tastes that beg to be taken far afield. This SUV has 76,813 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Q3's trim level is SUV. This versatile Audi Q3 is packed with desirable features. This luxurious crossover comes with a 6.5-inch colour display screen with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a USB charging port, 10-speaker audio, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, leather seats which are heated in front, air conditioning, front and rear fog lamps, auto-leveling HID headlights, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, and more.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ashtray
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way power lumbar support and 8-way power front seats
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Cargo Space Lights
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 235/50R18 AS
Wheels: 7.0J x 18" 5-Double Spoke Design
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Panoramic Roof
air
rear air
cruise
tilt
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
64 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 200 HP
GVWR: 2,220 kgs
Transmission: 6-Speed Tiptronic Automatic
Full-Time All-Wheel
480.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
