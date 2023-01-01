2018 Audi Q3

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 1 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9842297

9842297 Stock #: 12215F

12215F VIN: WA1ECCFS9JR035456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12215F

Mileage 77,195 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way power lumbar support and 8-way power front seats FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Engine Compartment And Cargo Space Lights Seating Leather Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Tires: 235/50R18 AS Wheels: 7.0J x 18" 5-Double Spoke Design Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 64 L Fuel Tank Axle Ratio: TBD Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 200 HP GVWR: 2,220 kgs Transmission: 6-Speed Tiptronic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 480.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Park Assist Front And Rear Fog Lamps AM / FM / CD Player 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.