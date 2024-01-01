Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Audi Q5

109,223 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 11526663
  2. 11526663
  3. 11526663
  4. 11526663
  5. 11526663
  6. 11526663
  7. 11526663
  8. 11526663
  9. 11526663
  10. 11526663
  11. 11526663
  12. 11526663
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,223KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1BNAFY5J2192660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,223 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Used 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North 71,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech w/Wing for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech w/Wing 76,122 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate 87,291 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5