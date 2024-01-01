$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Audi Q5
Progressiv Carplay Navigation Panoramic Roof
2018 Audi Q5
Progressiv Carplay Navigation Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,796KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1BNAFY3J2114667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16155A
- Mileage 195,796 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This contemporary Audi Q5 is a thoroughly modern luxury crossover that's a cut above its crowded field of competition. This 2018 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
There's something special that sets this Audi Q5 that sets it apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe it's the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe it's the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you - in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This SUV has 195,540 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense front
Collision Warning-Front
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 252 HP
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
5.302 Axle Ratio
75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,465 kgs
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Programmable Reflector High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GL No Accident Bluetooth Heated Seats 191,960 KM $3,800 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT Carplay Navigation Panoramic Roof Remote Start 114,564 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof 24,279 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2018 Audi Q5