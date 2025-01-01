$18,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort S tronic
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
437-962-7777
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12107347
- Mileage 129,600 KM
Vehicle Description
READY TO CERTIFY 2018 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM KOMFORT 2L GASOLINE 5 PASSENGER WITH TWO SETS OF KEYS AWD COMES WITH
WELL MAINTAINED BY AUDI
ACCIDENT FREE
2 OWNERS
AWD
BACKUP CAMERA
ALLOY WHEELS
LEATHER
KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER SEATS
HEATED SEATS
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
AUTOMATIC TAIL GATE
BLUTOOTH
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 433 4707 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
