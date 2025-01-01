Menu
READY TO CERTIFY 2018 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM KOMFORT 2L READY TO CERTIFY 2018 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM KOMFORT 2L  GASOLINE 5 PASSENGER WITH TWO SETS OF KEYS AWD COMES WITH  WELL MAINTAINED BY AUDI  ACCIDENT FREE 2 OWNERS AWD BACKUP CAMERA ALLOY WHEELS ALLOY WHEELS LEATHER KEYLESS ENTRY KEYLESS ENTRY POWER SEATS HEATED SEATS HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER LOCKS AUTOMATIC TAIL GATE KEYLESS ENTRY BLUTOOTH   VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE. FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.  OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 433 4707 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

2018 Audi Q5

129,600 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort S tronic

Watch This Vehicle
12107347

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort S tronic

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1ANAFY9J2132795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12107347
  • Mileage 129,600 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO CERTIFY 2018 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM KOMFORT 2L  GASOLINE 5 PASSENGER WITH TWO SETS OF KEYS AWD COMES WITH

                            

WELL MAINTAINED BY AUDI          

ACCIDENT FREE

2 OWNERS

AWD

BACKUP CAMERA

ALLOY WHEELS

 LEATHER

 KEYLESS ENTRY

 POWER SEATS

 HEATED SEATS

POWER WINDOWS

 POWER LOCKS

AUTOMATIC TAIL GATE

KEYLESS ENTRY

BLUTOOTH

 

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. 

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

 

OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 433 4707 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Audi Q5