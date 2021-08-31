Menu
2018 Audi Q5

90,056 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

TECHNIK S-LINE B&O NAVIGATION CARPLAY DRIVER ASSIST

2018 Audi Q5

TECHNIK S-LINE B&O NAVIGATION CARPLAY DRIVER ASSIST

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,056KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8070277
  • Stock #: 10868
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY2J2077726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10868
  • Mileage 90,056 KM

Vehicle Description

.


Tabangi Motors is open by appointment only. Call us at 905-670-3738 or email at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment. Our address is 5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, On, L4W3W5. A face covering is required during your visit. Maximum 2 persons per appointment. Thank you!


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today!


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

