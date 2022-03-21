Menu
2018 Audi Q5

141,229 KM

Details Description Features

$31,496

+ tax & licensing
$31,496

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,496

+ taxes & licensing

141,229KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8874095
  • Stock #: N223451A
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY5J2186693

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N223451A
  • Mileage 141,229 KM

Vehicle Description

S-LINE , QUATTRO, TFSI 2.0T, AUTO W/PADDLEW SHIFT, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORMIC ROOF, LEATHER, 20"" ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, F+R PARK ASSIST, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS NETRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
rear air
Climate Control
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front Collision Warning

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

