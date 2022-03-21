2018 Audi Q5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8874095

8874095 Stock #: N223451A

N223451A VIN: WA1ENAFY5J2186693

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N223451A

Mileage 141,229 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort rear air Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Power Folding Mirrors Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 7-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Hands-Free Liftgate Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

