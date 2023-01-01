2018 Audi Q5

$34,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 4 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9714292

9714292 Stock #: 12103

12103 VIN: WA1BNAFY1J2008797

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12103

Mileage 82,490 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.