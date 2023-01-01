Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q7

55,655 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q7

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik NAV | FRONT CAM | PANOROOF | BOSE AUDIO | HUD | QUATTRO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik NAV | FRONT CAM | PANOROOF | BOSE AUDIO | HUD | QUATTRO

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 10286526
  2. 10286526
  3. 10286526
  4. 10286526
  5. 10286526
  6. 10286526
  7. 10286526
  8. 10286526
  9. 10286526
  10. 10286526
  11. 10286526
  12. 10286526
  13. 10286526
  14. 10286526
  15. 10286526
  16. 10286526
  17. 10286526
  18. 10286526
  19. 10286526
  20. 10286526
  21. 10286526
  22. 10286526
  23. 10286526
  24. 10286526
  25. 10286526
  26. 10286526
  27. 10286526
  28. 10286526
  29. 10286526
  30. 10286526
  31. 10286526
Contact Seller

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10286526
  • Stock #: APR9126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR9126
  • Mileage 55,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Make your family adventures more luxurious with this 2018Audi Q7 Technik Quattro that just arrived.



Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 21alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, driver memory seat, head-up display, BOSE sound system, parking assist, drive select, auto start-stop, heated and ventilated front seats, push-button start, center console media control pad, heated steering wheel, automatic headlights, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, 3rd-row seating, drive select, power front seats with power lumbar support, push-button startand so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration of this 2018Audi Q7 Technik Quattro!





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 57,814 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SV
 58,883 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 54,036 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory