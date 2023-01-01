$44,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q7
3.0T Technik NAV | FRONT CAM | PANOROOF | BOSE AUDIO | HUD | QUATTRO
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$44,990
- Listing ID: 10286526
- Stock #: APR9126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Make your family adventures more luxurious with this 2018Audi Q7 Technik Quattro that just arrived.
Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 21alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, driver memory seat, head-up display, BOSE sound system, parking assist, drive select, auto start-stop, heated and ventilated front seats, push-button start, center console media control pad, heated steering wheel, automatic headlights, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, 3rd-row seating, drive select, power front seats with power lumbar support, push-button startand so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration of this 2018Audi Q7 Technik Quattro!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
