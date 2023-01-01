$37,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2018 Audi Q7
3.0T Komfort NAV | BACKUP CAM | PANOROOF | HEATED SEATS
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9473439
- Stock #: MTA1031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # MTA1031
- Mileage 90,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Now you can take your family to any destination with confidence and with style in this 2018 Audi Q7 that just arrived at our location.
Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.0L V6 turboengine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera with front and rear sensors, driver memory seat, steering wheel-mounted controls, media control touchpad, automatic dual climate control, heated front seats, auto start-stop, parking assist, drive select, power front seats, rear climate control, 3rd-row seating, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2018 Audi Q7will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.