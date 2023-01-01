Menu
2018 Audi Q7

90,893 KM

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

3.0T Komfort NAV | BACKUP CAM | PANOROOF | HEATED SEATS

3.0T Komfort NAV | BACKUP CAM | PANOROOF | HEATED SEATS

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

90,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: MTA1031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MTA1031
  • Mileage 90,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Now you can take your family to any destination with confidence and with style in this 2018 Audi Q7 that just arrived at our location.



Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.0L V6 turboengine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera with front and rear sensors, driver memory seat, steering wheel-mounted controls, media control touchpad, automatic dual climate control, heated front seats, auto start-stop, parking assist, drive select, power front seats, rear climate control, 3rd-row seating, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2018 Audi Q7will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

