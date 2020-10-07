Menu
2018 Audi RS 3

13,500 KM

Details Description Features

$55,587

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2.5T quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

13,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6083694
  • Stock #: P2468
  • VIN: WUABWGFF4J1905495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Audi Sport Package for RS3 Sedan, Technology Package. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
