$48,114+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,114
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2018 Audi S5
2018 Audi S5
3.0T Technik NO ACCIDENTS|CARPLAY|DRIVERASSIST|SPORTDIFF
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$48,114
+ taxes & licensing
81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9206137
- Stock #: P2851
- VIN: WAUC4CF50JA101070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 IBIS WHITE AUDI S5 3.0 TECHNIK
VEHICLE PRICE AND FINANCE PAYMENTS INCLUDE OMVIC FEE AND FUEL. ERIN MILLS MITSUBISHI IS PROUD TO OFFER A SUPERIOR SELECTION OF TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES OF ALL MAKES. WE STOCK CARS, TRUCKS, SUV'S, SPORTS CARS, AND CROSSOVERS TO FIT EVERY BUDGET!! WE HAVE BEEN PROUDLY SERVING THE CITIES AND TOWNS OF KITCHENER, GUELPH, WATERLOO, HAMILTON, OAKVILLE, TORONTO, WINDSOR, LONDON, NIAGARA FALLS, CAMBRIDGE, ORILLIA, BRACEBRIDGE, BARRIE, MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, SIMCOE, BURLINGTON, OTTAWA, SARNIA, PORT ELGIN, KINCARDINE, LISTOWEL, COLLINGWOOD, ARTHUR, WIARTON, BRANTFORD, ST. CATHARINES, NEWMARKET, STRATFORD, PETERBOROUGH, KINGSTON, SUDBURY, SAULT STE MARIE, WELLAND, OSHAWA, WHITBY, COBOURG, BELLEVILLE, TRENTON, PETAWAWA, NORTH BAY, HUNTSVILLE, GANANOQUE, BROCKVILLE, NAPANEE, ARNPRIOR, BANCROFT, OWEN SOUND, CHATHAM, ST. THOMAS, LEAMINGTON, MILTON, AJAX, PICKERING AND SURROUNDING AREAS SINCE 2009.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2