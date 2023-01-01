Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 3 Series

57,619 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive //M Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive //M Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 10042425
  2. 10042425
  3. 10042425
  4. 10042425
  5. 10042425
  6. 10042425
  7. 10042425
  8. 10042425
  9. 10042425
  10. 10042425
  11. 10042425
  12. 10042425
  13. 10042425
  14. 10042425
  15. 10042425
  16. 10042425
  17. 10042425
  18. 10042425
  19. 10042425
  20. 10042425
  21. 10042425
  22. 10042425
  23. 10042425
  24. 10042425
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,619KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10042425
  • Stock #: 12561F
  • VIN: WBA8D9C52JA614852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12561F
  • Mileage 57,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Memory seats, Park Assist, Sunroof, Ambient Light, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Blindspot Detection!


Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


Classic and ageless, this 3 Series offers nothing but the best in performance and luxury. This 2018 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

Reinvented yet again and made to the highest of standards, there is a reason why the 2018 BMW 3 Series is BMW's most recognizable model. The interior is constructed with the highest quality of materials offering driving comfort that is second to none, while delivering one of the best driving dynamics that can be experienced in a mid size sedan. This elegant and aggressive 3 Series will remain just as beautiful for years to come, all due to the unique and very distinct design language that has always been exclusive to this model.This low mileage sedan has just 57,619 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Air, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start

Comfort

air
rear air

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Blind spot sensor

Additional Features

Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Wireless Streaming
AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 132,804 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 57,619 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue No...
 98,423 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Tabangi Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory