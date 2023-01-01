Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

64,737 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 9000 Sales

905-279-9990

2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,737KM
Used
  • VIN: WBA8D9G56JNU66983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes tax and licensing. ADVERTISED PRICE IS FINANCE ONLY. CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER.  Financing options available including $0 DOWN! No hidden fees. CERTIFICATION: As per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $799 (STARTING PRICE). FINANCING AVAILABLE: Everybody Approved. We accept no credit, new credit, and bad credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Students! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Come in for a test drive today! For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-279-9990 or send us an e-mail at reception@auto9k.ca. You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

