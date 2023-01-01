2018 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 7 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10401021

10401021 Stock #: 1284

1284 VIN: WBA8D9G56JNU66983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 64,737 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.