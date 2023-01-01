2018 BMW 4 Series

$33,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 2 3 2 K M Used

12740 VIN: WBA4J3C51JBG90841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,232 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights High-Gloss Shadow Line Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Black Front Windshield Trim Interior Steering Wheel Controls Sport Seats Immobilizer Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Electric Seats w/Driver Memory Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets On-Board Navigation Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna HiFi Sound System 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 60 L Fuel Tank 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 2.81 Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player

