2018 BMW 5 Series

$37,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 9 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10069881

10069881 Stock #: 6959

6959 VIN: WBAJA7C52JWA74011

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6959

Mileage 73,947 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Hill start assist Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES LED Lights Premium Audio Package Power folding side mirrors TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Lane Departure Alert Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Rear Airbag Side Turning Signals Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Premium Interior Trim Level Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.