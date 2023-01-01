$37,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2018 BMW 5 Series
2018 BMW 5 Series
Xdrive M Pkg w/Parking Distance Control
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
73,947KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10069881
- Stock #: 6959
- VIN: WBAJA7C52JWA74011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6959
- Mileage 73,947 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Hill start assist
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium Interior Trim Level
Birds Eye View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7