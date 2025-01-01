$55,000+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW M4
Cabriolet
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$55,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🚘 2018 BMW M4 Convertible – Only 58,000 KM | Yas Marina Blue | $55,000 + Tax & Licensing 🚘
Unleash raw performance and top-down luxury in this 2018 BMW M4 Convertible, finished in the iconic Yas Marina Blue Metallic with a white leather interior. A true driver's car with stunning curb appeal — available now for $55,000 + tax & licensing.
💎 Yas Marina Blue Exterior
🤍 Elegant White Leather Interior
📉 Only 58,000 KM – Low Mileage!
⚙️ 3.0L Twin-Turbo Inline- 6 – 425 HP of Pure M Performance
⚡ 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)
🎵 Harman Kardon Premium Audio | Navigation | Heated Seats
☀️ Power Retractable Hardtop – Drive Year-Round in Style!
💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome
🛡️ Extended Warranty Packages for Total Peace of Mind
At Mississauga Auto Group, we specialize in quality pre-owned vehicles and take pride in delivering unmatched customer service.
✅ Easy Financing Options – All credit types welcome
✅ Extended Warranty Available – For added peace of mind
✅ All Vehicles Certified & Inspected
✅ Friendly, Transparent, Professional Service
📍 Visit Us:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11-12
Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Call Now: 905-808-1198
🔥 Book Your Test Drive Today – Experience 425 HP of M-Powered Thrill! 🔥
