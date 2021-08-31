Menu
2018 BMW X1

54,112 KM

Details Description Features

$31,348

+ tax & licensing
$31,348

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2018 BMW X1

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$31,348

+ taxes & licensing

54,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7731706
  • Stock #: L30061
  • VIN: WBXHT3C31J5L30061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # L30061
  • Mileage 54,112 KM

Vehicle Description

No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k, Premium Package Enhanced, Sport Seats, Fineline Stream Wood Trim w/Chrome Highlight. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

